Salman Khan apologizes to Suniel Shetty’s Daughter Athiya Shetty with folded hands, for this | Salman Khan apologized with folded hands to Athiya! Suniel Shetty reacted

New Delhi: Everyone knows the anger of Bollywood’s ‘Dabangg’ Salman Khan. But examples of their friendship are also given. In such a situation, people were surprised when Salman Khan apologized to an actress with folded hands in the middle of the chat show. You too were shocked to hear that! Yes, this actress is none other than Athiya Shetty, daughter of Sunil Shetty. Let us tell you why Salman apologized to Athiya.

Something strange happened in ‘Pinch Season 2’

In Arbaaz Khan’s famous chat show ‘Pinch Season 2’, many things of Salman came to the fore due to which the show is in the headlines. In this show when Arbaaz asked Salman which actress do you not follow on social media? Then Arbaaz also gave three options for this: Katrina Kaif, Athiya Shetty or Sangeeta Bijlani? In response to which Salman said that I do not follow Sangeeta Bijlani on Instagram. On hearing this answer, Arbaaz points towards Salman. After which Salman says, ‘I do not follow Athiya. After replying, Salman apologized to Athiya with folded hands towards the camera and said, ‘Sorry Athiya, I am going to follow you now.’

This reaction of Sunil Shetty came

After this video surfaced, in a conversation with ETimes, Athiya’s father Sunil Shetty has given his reaction on this matter. Sunil says, ‘Salman is like my family. Whatever he does, he does it from the heart. When he says sorry to Athiya on screen, it is the sweetest thing.

Have a special relationship with Salman

Further, Sunil said, ‘Athiya and Salman have a beautiful relationship. As far as I am concerned, my relationship with Salman Khan is very special and it takes a great personality for a man to say sorry. Fabulous!’

Salman follows so many people

Let us tell you that Salman Khan has 117 million followers on social media, but Salman only follows 24 people. Follows only 25 people on Instagram. Arbaaz has also given this information in the show itself.

Will Katrina become a consultant?

On the show, when he was asked who would he choose between Katrina Kaif or Disha Patani as his social media consultant? So he took the name of Katrina Kaif and said, ‘She is the smartest person on social media.’

These celebs will also come in ‘Pinch 2’

Apart from Salman, other celeb guests in ‘Pinch Season 2’ include Ananya Panday, Tiger Shroff, Farhan Akhtar, Kiara Advani, Rajkummar Rao and Farah Khan.

