Salman Khan begins Tiger 3 shoot in Mumbai during his busy schedule! Salman Khan starts shooting for Tiger 3 in Mumbai, will manage like this due to busy schedule!

The shooting of the film is going on continuously

The shooting of this film is going on continuously in Goregaon and Yash Raj studios. There was a break in the middle of Salman Khan’s film Tiger 3 because Katrina Kaif was getting married. However, no official statement has come out regarding this because of the marriage.

lead actress of tiger 3

Tiger 3 lead actress Katrina Kaif is getting married to Vicky Kaushal and constant updates are coming out about it. Salman Khan will not be a part of this wedding as he will leave for The-Bang tour on 10th December and Katrina Kaif’s wedding is on 10th December only.

Bodyguards have sent Shera

There were reports that the Salman Khan family can definitely attend this wedding. It was also reported that Salman Khan’s bodyguard Shera has been asked to look after the security arrangements for this marriage.

tiger 3

This marriage is taking place from a fort in Jaipur. Talking about Tiger 3, actor Emraan Hashmi is going to be seen in the role of Villain.

will give a tough fight

However, Emraan Hashmi has not disclosed anything about it. It is believed that he will be seen giving a tough competition to Salman Khan.