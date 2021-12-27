Salman Khan Birthday- Ayushmann Khurrana, Madhuri Dixit and These celebs wishes Bhaijaan! These stars including Ayushmann Khurrana and Madhuri Dixit congratulated Salman Khan on his birthday!
Sonakshi Sinha
Sonakshi Sinha posted a picture of Salman Khan and wished him a happy birthday. She has copied the pose of Salman Khan.
Siddhant Chaturvedi
Gully Boy fame Siddhant Chaturvedi has wished Salman Khan a happy birthday. He shared a picture in which he was seen on the sets of Bigg Boss.
Madhuri Dixit
Actress Madhuri Dixit wrote, wishing Salman Khan on his birthday.. Happy birthday to the heart of the industry, wish you a dabang next year too.
Shilpa Shetty
Shilpa Shetty is a good friend of Salman Khan. She shared a picture of Salman Khan with her and wished her a happy birthday.
Bhagyashree
Salman Khan’s first heroine Bhagyashree has wished Salman Khan a happy birthday by posting some pictures. She had recently reached Bigg Boss.
Raj Babbar
Actor Raj Babbar has wished Salman Khan. His post is being liked a lot.
Ali Abbas Zafar
Tiger Zinda Hai director Ali Abbas Zafar wished Salman Khan a happy birthday by posting a picture.
Ayushman Khurana
Actor Ayushmann Khurrana posted a video and picture and wrote, Happy Birthday Salman Sir.
