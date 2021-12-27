Salman Khan Birthday: Know Salman Khan’s highest rated film On IMDb | Happy Birthday Salman Khan – Know Dabangg Khan’s list of top movies on IMDb
guess apna apna
IMDb Rating- 8.1
Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Raveena Tandon These comedy films have remained a favorite of people for years. This film, which came in the year 1994, was directed by Rajkumar Santoshi.
Bajrangi Bhaijaan
IMDb Rating- 8
In the year 2015, this film of Salman Khan has been rated by 82 thousand people on IMDb. This is also the second biggest film of Salman Khan’s career in terms of earnings.
something happens
IMDb Rating- 7.6
This film, directed by Karan Johar, was released in 1998. Shahrukh Khan and Kajol were in the lead roles in the film. While Salman Khan and Rani Mukerji played strong supporting roles.
Who am I to you
IMDb Rating- 7.5
This film, which came in the year 1994, is not only Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit .. but also one of the most talked about films of Bollywood. The director of the film is Sooraj Barjatya.
silence
IMDb Rating- 7.5
Salman Khan and Manisha Koirala were in this debut film of Sanjay Leela Bhansali as director. The film was released in 1996.
I gave my heart, my love
IMDb Rating- 7.5
This film of Sanjay Leela Bhansali, which came in the year 1999, was a blockbuster. The film had Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai and Ajay Devgan in the lead roles.
Last – The Final Truth
IMDb Rating- 7.5
This film of Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma is getting praise for its content. The film is directed by Mahesh Manjrekar.
I have loved
IMDb Rating- 7.3
The film Maine Pyar Kiya, which came in the year 1989, was a blockbuster film of Salman Khan and Bhagyashree. The director of the film was Sooraj Barjatya.
Sajan
IMDb Rating- 7.3
Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt were in the lead roles in this 1991 romantic film. The film was a super hit.
your name
IMDb Rating- 7.2
Tere Naam, one of the most talked about films of Salman Khan regarding performance, was released in the year 2003. Directed by Satish Kaushik, this film was a super hit.
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.