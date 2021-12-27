Salman Khan Birthday: Know Salman Khan’s highest rated film On IMDb | Happy Birthday Salman Khan – Know Dabangg Khan’s list of top movies on IMDb

guess apna apna

IMDb Rating- 8.1

Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Raveena Tandon These comedy films have remained a favorite of people for years. This film, which came in the year 1994, was directed by Rajkumar Santoshi.

Bajrangi Bhaijaan

IMDb Rating- 8

In the year 2015, this film of Salman Khan has been rated by 82 thousand people on IMDb. This is also the second biggest film of Salman Khan’s career in terms of earnings.

something happens

IMDb Rating- 7.6

This film, directed by Karan Johar, was released in 1998. Shahrukh Khan and Kajol were in the lead roles in the film. While Salman Khan and Rani Mukerji played strong supporting roles.

Who am I to you

IMDb Rating- 7.5

This film, which came in the year 1994, is not only Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit .. but also one of the most talked about films of Bollywood. The director of the film is Sooraj Barjatya.

silence

IMDb Rating- 7.5

Salman Khan and Manisha Koirala were in this debut film of Sanjay Leela Bhansali as director. The film was released in 1996.

I gave my heart, my love

IMDb Rating- 7.5

This film of Sanjay Leela Bhansali, which came in the year 1999, was a blockbuster. The film had Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai and Ajay Devgan in the lead roles.

READ Also Vicky Kaushal Proposed Katrina Kaif in front of salman khan, video gone viral | When Vicky Kaushal proposed Katrina Kaif in front of Salman Khan

-->