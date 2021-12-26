Salman Khan bitten by a snake at his Panvel Farmhouse hastened to hospital | Salman Khan was bitten by Panvel farmhouse snake, hospitalized

returned home after a few hours

Salman Khan was kept under observation for a few hours in the hospital, after which he has now returned and once again everyone is going to be immersed in the celebration of his birthday party. However, Salman Khan’s birthday celebrations started with Alia Bhatt on the sets of Bigg Boss where she accompanied Ram Charan Teja, SS Rajamouli and Jr NTR to promote her film RRR.

Panvel was very much in trend

Interestingly, Salman Khan’s Panvel farmhouse was in trend during the lockdown of 2020. Actually, just before this lockdown, Salman Khan’s friends and family had gathered for the birthday of Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan Sharma’s son Ahil, after which everyone got stuck in this lockdown and had a great time here. His special friends Yulia Vantur and Jacqueline Fernandez were also seen at Salman’s farmhouse.

farmhouse work

During this, Salman Khan was constantly seen interacting with his fans from his farmhouse and he was seen explaining the rules of Corona. Not only this, Salman Khan’s nephew and Sohail Khan’s son Nirvaan Khan also got stuck here and he spent a lot of time and worked with Salman Khan in the lockdown.

all work done by myself

Along with Salman Khan, his friends stuck at the Panvel farmhouse did all the work themselves. From cooking to cleaning the farmhouse. At the same time, all the people gathered here together to deliver food to the needy people in the lockdown and all the help was done from here.

READ Also Val Kilmer Documentary Review: The Iceman Cometh

-->