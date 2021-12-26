Salman Khan Bitten By Snake On Panvel Farm House Actor Discharge From Hospital After Giving First Aid

Salman Khan has been bitten by a snake at his Panvel farm house. He was admitted to Kamothe for treatment.

Actor Salman Khan was bitten by a snake. However, he has been discharged from the hospital after treatment. According to the report of ABP Majha, the incident is of Salman Khan’s farm house in Panvel on the night of 25 December, where he along with his family had gone to celebrate the new year. According to the report, the snake was not poisonous. However, as a precaution, Salman was immediately taken to Kamothe MGM Hospital for treatment. He was discharged from the hospital around 9 am today. His condition is stable.

It is being told that Salman Khan had gone to his farm house outside Mumbai to celebrate the new year. His farm house is surrounded by hills and forest area, so snakes and pythons were often seen in his farm house. So far nothing has been said on this matter from Salman Khan’s family or his team.

Salman Khan’s brother-in-law i.e. Aayush Sharma had also told that animals were often seen in the farm house. Ayush Sharma had said in an interview to Times of India, “There are many animals including goat, horse and cow present in the farm house. Recently, a cobra was also seen in the health club of the farmhouse. Apart from this, the leopard was seen near the farm house itself.

Let us tell you that Salman Khan was stuck with his family at the Panvel farm house in the lockdown imposed during the first wave of Corona virus epidemic last year. At that time, along with Salman Khan, his sister Arpita Khan, both his children, brother-in-law Aayush Sharma, actress Jacqueline Fernandez and his special friend Iulia Vantur were also present at the farm house.