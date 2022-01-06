Salman Khan bloated tummy goes viral trolled by fans for fooling with six pack abs in Antim | Salman Khan’s belly fat went viral, fans said the body of the last was fake

Troller's comment On this video, fans targeted Salman Khan's increased weight and poor physique. Some said clearly – brother's belly came out, while some said that brother's six packs have now become family packs. Salman Khan had to be a victim of this trolling only because he is counted among the fittest stars of the country. training for tiger Significantly, Salman Khan is currently training for Tiger 3 and he also shared this picture from his training where he looks very fit. Talking about trolls, this is not the first time that Salman Khan has been trolled for something. This happens to them quite often. troll for sultan poster Salman Khan was also seen in his film Sultan with a very different and fit transformation. But when the poster of Sultan was released, in which Salman Khan's body was heavily edited and this photoshop also got the attention of the fans, after which the fake body of Salman Khan had to be trolled a lot. deer scarf When weightlifter Mirabai Chanu met Salman Khan after winning the silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics, Salman Khan was wearing a scarf which had a deer on it. Now the relationship between Salman Khan and deer is well known, then what was the matter, Salman Khan had to be trolled because of this scarf.

Even during Katrina Kaif’s wedding, Salman Khan was trolled a lot. First because he did not have an invitation to this wedding. Secondly because on the day of Katrina Kaif’s wedding, Salman Khan was seen attending a wedding in Mumbai. Bas Phir Kya Tha fans once again started trolling Salman Khan.

After Arbaaz Khan appeared on the show Pinch, Salman Khan also responded to some trolls in this show. A troller asked Salman Khan for his money back for his bad films. The troller said that Salman Khan stole his money, to which Salman Khan replied that he has definitely stolen the heart, not the money.

Talking about the upcoming films, Salman Khan is shooting for Tiger 3. Apart from this, he has five films in pipeline which include Bajrangi Bhaijaan Sequel, Dabangg 4, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, No Entry Sequel and Ravindra Kaushik Biopic. But now once again no one knows what will be the future of these films in the midst of the third wave of Corona.