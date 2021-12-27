salman khan bollywood movies worldwide box office collection kick sultan tiger 3 salman 2022 film list. world wide box office collection kick of salman khan bollywood film, sultan tiger 3 salman 2022 movies list

bodyguard-252 crore The interesting love story and music of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in Bodyguard made the film a world hit. Salman Khan played the role of bodyguard in this film. Salman Khan’s film has collected close to 252 crores at the worldwide box office. The budget of the film Bodyguard has been close to 60 crores. Dabangg 2- 253 cr Dabangg 2 was released in the year 2012 on the occasion of Christmas. The story of police and revenge in Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha’s Dabangg cast a spell on the audience. Salman Khan’s Dabangg 2 earned close to 253 crores at the world wide box office. The budget of Dabangg 2 has been around 40 to 50 crores. Bharat – 325 crores Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Sunil Grover’s Bharat also ruled the world in terms of earnings. Salman Khan’s Bharat earned close to 325 crores at the world wide box office. The budget of Salman Khan’s Bharat was also very high, close to 100 crores. Ek Tha Tiger – 334 crores One of the biggest hits of Salman Khan’s career includes a name of Tiger series. The series started with Ek Tha Tiger which has now reached Tiger 3. Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan pair together in Ek Tha Tiger. Ek Tha Tiger earned close to 334 crores at the world wide box office. The budget of Ek Tha Tiger is close to 72 crores. READ Also TMKOC Actor Nidhi Bhanushali Swims in River in Sizzling Bikini, Fans Say Sonu Tu Badal Gayi Re --> -->

Prem Ratan Dhan Payo -388 Crore

Salman Khan’s family drama and family story is rarely seen like this. Salman Khan worked in a double role with Sonam Kapoor in Prem Ratan Dhan Payo. Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, released in the year 2015, earned close to 388 crores at the world wide box office. The budget of Prem Ratan Dhan Payo has been around 104 crores.

kick-388 crore

Salman Khan and Jacqueline’s Kick released in July 2014. The thief-police drama was amazing with an interesting storyline. Which earned 388 crores at the world wide box office. The budget of the film Kick has been more than 100 crores.

Tiger Zinda Hai – 564 Crore

It cannot happen that the name of Tiger Zinda Hai is not in this list. Tiger Zinda Hai earned close to 564 crores at the world wide box office by breaking the record. The budget of Tiger Zinda Hai was also around 110 crores. Salman Khan’s Tiger Zinda Hai with Katrina Kaif has earned a lot of money around the world.

Sultan-Sultan earning 614 crores

Salman Khan and Anushka Sharma’s wrestler Sultan also made Salman Khan the content king. Sultan earned close to 614 crores at the world wide box office. Sultan became Salman Khan’s most successful film. The budget of the film Sultan was also close to 130 crores.

Bajrangi Bhaijaan-733 Crore

Salman Khan made his brother’s name successful in the world by becoming Bajrangi Bhaijaan. Where the friendship between India and Pakistan was presented in a unique way. Bajrangi Bhaijaan earned more than 733 crores at the world wide box office. The budget of Bajrangi Bhaijaan has been close to 90 crores.