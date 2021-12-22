Salman Khan Bollywood upcoming film 2022 list budget tiger 3 kick 2 breaks box office record. Salman Khan’s full list of upcoming Bollywood movies 2022 Kick 2, Tiger 3 box office record details

tiger 3 budget earning Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s Tiger 3 will also release in the year 2022. Hollywood-level action and a strong story related to patriotism can easily give Tiger Zinda Hai 3 crores in the theatres. There are reports that Emraan Hashmi is playing the role of Villain in Tiger 3. The budget of Tiger 3 is said to be close to 350 crores. The earnings of Tiger 3 are being estimated to be more than 350 crores in the box office report. pathan budget, earnings Shahrukh Khan’s film Pathan is also being made with a budget of more than 250 crores. Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham’s action-packed film Pathan is also expected to earn close to 300 crores. Salman Khan has a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathan. Which is being told as the USP of Pathan. Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali Budget and Earnings Salman Khan’s Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali box has never been closed. Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali is also one of the high budget films of Salman Khan. The budget of Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, which is being made under the production of Sajid Nadiadwala, is also being told close to 300 crores. There is a high budget, in such a situation, the expectation of earning from the film is expected to be beyond the budget i.e. 300 crores. READ Also Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Announce Academy Award Nominations, Check Full List Here --> -->

no entry sequel budget and earnings

Salman Khan’s superhit comedy film No Entry is also all set for the sequel. No Entry was released in the year 2005. This multistarrer film of Salman Khan will also be made with a high budget. Comedy films of Salman Khan have always earned strong at the box office. In such a situation, even no entry will earn more than 100 crores, it can be easily expected.

kick 2 budget and earnings

Salman’s devil look and acting in Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez’s Kick has gone on the head of the audience. Salman Khan’s Kick, made in 100 crores, earned close to 250 crores while performing amazingly at the box office. In such a situation, Kick 2 can also be seen breaking all the records by earning.

Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2

The sequel of Salman Khan’s biggest hit Bajrangi Bhaijaan is ready. The story of this film has been written, it was announced by Salman Khan a few days back. Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan film earned 630 crores. Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2 can also be seen earning a record break at the box office.