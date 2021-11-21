Salman Khan Bonding With Helen After Marriage With Salim Khan Actor Revealed I Was About To 10 At That Time

Salman Khan had told in an interview to Filmfare that how was the atmosphere of his family at the time of marriage of Helen and Salim Khan.

Bollywood’s famous actress Helen has made a tremendous identity in Hindi cinema with her films and her style. In 1980, Helen married famous writer Salim Khan. Salim Khan’s first wife had suffered a lot due to their marriage, as well as their family was not happy. Salman Khan himself was also very upset with this problem caused to his mother. This was disclosed by Salman Khan in an interview given to Filmfare in the year 1990.

Salman Khan also shared his bonding with Helen in the interview. He said, “My mother is the best for me. I can’t explain why and I don’t even think it needs any explanation. We bond very well with each other because to be honest, I am Mama’s Boy.”

Talking about this, Salman Khan had further said, “I could not see my mother sad. He had a lot of pain when my father got married again. I also hated it when she waited for Papa to come home. But gradually the mother started accepting all these things. Papa also explained to us that he will always love mother and will be around her.

Salman Khan, while giving his reaction on Salim Khan’s marriage to Helen, said, “I was about 10 years old at that time and it took us some time to accept Helen Aunty. Today he is a part of our family. Our entire family is like a clenched fist and everyone knows that if any one of us needs someone, we will be there.”

Apart from Salman Khan, Salim Khan himself had also told in one of his interviews that there were some problems in the beginning. But as soon as the children started to understand that Salma Khan had accepted Helen and she was also good at heart, the children also started accepting her. On the other hand, Helen had said on her marriage to Salim Khan, “He was married and this thing bothered me. I had a lot of regrets too.”