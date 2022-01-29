Salman khan breaks down watching shehnaz gill emotional on the sets of bigg boss 15 grand finale shehnaz gill to pay tribute to siddharth shukla

Shahnaz Gill, who reached the grand finale of Bigg Boss, could not hold back her tears as soon as she reached the sets of the show and saw Salman Khan. Seeing such condition of Shahnaz, Salman Khan also cried.

Bigg Boss 15 Grand Finale: The reality show ‘Bigg Boss 15’ has reached the grand finale. The finale of the show is going to air on Colors TV from 8 pm today. Everyone is very excited for this grand finale and the winner of the show. Many stars are going to be seen attending the show as guests. In such a situation, former contestant Shehnaaz Gill has also reached the finale of this show to pay tribute to the late actor Siddharth Shukla.

Among all the promo videos of the show, the video of Shahnaz Gill has also surfaced. Shahnaz Gill, who reached the grand finale of Bigg Boss, could not hold back her tears as soon as she reached the sets of the show and saw Salman Khan. Seeing such condition of Shehnaaz, even Salman Khan could not control his emotions and his eyes also got teary-eyed.

In the promo that surfaced, you can see that Shehnaaz Gill is gracing the stage of Bigg Boss 15. It was the platform that gave him so much fame and love. Here she also met Siddharth Shukla in Bigg Boss 13. The whole world is aware of their relationship.

Shehnaaz appeared in the grand finale of Bigg Boss 15 to pay tribute to Sidharth Shukla, who is no more. She could not hold back her tears after meeting Salman Khan. She started crying and hugged Salman Khan tightly. The Dabangg actor also got emotional and could not hold back his tears. This moment has made every fan of Sidnaz very emotional. They are asking Shehnaaz to stay strong and send all the love to her.

In this show, Shahnaz is looking very beautiful in a light peach color saree, but seeing Shahnaz in the show, everyone is missing Siddharth and everyone is getting very emotional. This is the first time that Shahnaz Gill is appearing in Bigg Boss without Siddharth Shukla.

The top 6 finalists of the show are Nishant Bhat, Karan Kundrra, Tejashwi Prakash, Prateek Sahajpal, Rashmi Desai and Shamita Shetty. They all managed to make it to the finale by clearing the task. However, there is speculation that the show may soon see a surprise elimination. Meanwhile, in the episode of January 27, Rakhi Sawant was eliminated.