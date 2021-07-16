Salman Khan Brother in Law Aayush Sharma Heavy WorkOut With 185 Kgs Chest Press | Salman Khan’s brother-in-law Aayush Sharma’s workout video goes viral, doing workouts with 185Kg weight

New Delhi: Aayush Sharma, brother-in-law of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, worked hard on his fitness before the release of ‘Antim’. Not only this, he is still focusing on his physique for his new projects and you can see a sample of this on his Instagram account. Recently a video of his workout has gone viral on social media.

Ayush lifting about 200 kg

In the video, Salman Khan’s brother-in-law Aayush Sharma is seen doing chest press workout with a weight of 185 kg. It is really thrilling to see Aayush working out with a weight of around 200 kg. It is known that Aayush Sharma also used to be a person with normal physique. He was seen like a cute boy in his film Loveyatri.

Ayush’s first film was a flop

However, his debut film flopped badly at the box office, after which Salman Khan decided to give his brother-in-law a second chance in the industry. Salman Khan said that Aayush should work on his physique. Salman Khan himself was seen training Aayush Sharma in the gym many times, but now it seems that Ayush is preparing to overtake his brother-in-law Salman.

Ayush doing negative role in the last

Talking about the work front, a total of 2 films of Aayush Sharma are yet to be released. The first of these is Salman Khan starrer Ultimate – The Final Truth. Aayush Sharma will be seen playing a negative role in this film. The teaser video of the show has been released and now the fans are waiting for the trailer of the film and its release date. In the film, Salman Khan has played the role of a Sardar.

