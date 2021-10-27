Salman Khan Brother In Law Ayush Sharma Reveals He Got Scared While Punching In Him In Antim Shooting – Car Ready

Aayush Sharma told that he was afraid to punch Salman Khan during the shooting. In such a situation, he had asked to keep the car ready.

Bollywood’s famous actors Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma will be seen together on screen for the first time through the film ‘Antim’. While Salman Khan will be seen in the role of the police in the film, Aayush Sharma will be seen as the villain. The trailer of the film has been released, which has increased the excitement of the people too. There is a scene in ‘Antim’ where Aayush Sharma tries to punch Salman. But at the time of its shooting, Ayush Sharma was so nervous that he had made a plan to run away from there.

Aayush Sharma revealed this at the trailer launch on Monday. Aayush Sharma had said about this, “I was very scared of punching my brother. In such a situation, I had said on the side that keep the car ready, if by mistake my hand is moved here and there, I will run straight and sit in the car. On this matter of Aayush Sharma, Salman Khan also took a jibe.

Responding to the brother-in-law’s talk, Salman Khan said, “If you go home, you will go home.” On the other hand Aayush Sharma while talking about Salman Khan said, “Bhai is really very kind. He is very sweet in real life, but when you see him on the movie sets then you realize that you are standing in front of Salman Khan and you have to punch him.”

Talking about Salman Khan, Aayush Sharma further said, “I think at that time I started getting a little nervous.” Let us tell you that this film starring Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma has been directed by actor Mahesh Manjrekar. At the trailer launch, Salman Khan also spoke about Aayush Sharma.

Actually, Salman Khan was asked whether he criticizes Aayush’s work or not being a member of the family. To this the actor replied, “I keep the criticisms to myself. Because these things will then become a serious problem at home. He will go and tell Arpita that brother has said these things and the same things will come back to me only.