Salman Khan: Capturing stardom on Salman Khan’s life and a series of documentaries on the life of OTT legend Salman Khan will be a documentary film, many big secrets will be revealed!

There will be a documentary on Bollywood actor Salman Khan. This documentary will include all the interesting stories of Salman Khan OTT series such as superstardom, controversy, box office hit, Rocky romance in OTT documentary. According to the news portal, Salman Khan’s three-decade journey in Bollywood will be featured in a series of interviews with his family, his co-stars, directors, producers and co-stars and actresses.

According to media reports, work on the project has begun. The documentary will be co-produced by Salman Khan’s Vij Films and Talya Entertainment. According to the news portal, a team has already started discussions with OTT for the premiere of the project.



Salman Khan is currently busy with the international shooting schedule of ‘Tiger 3’. The actor is shooting for Action Entertainer with Katrina Kaif in Russia, Turkey and Austria. After returning to India, he will start shooting for ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’ with Pooja Hegde. Apart from this, Salman Khan will be seen in Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Pathan’, Aamir Khan starrer ‘Lal Singh Chadha’ and Ayush Sharma in ‘Antim: The Final Truth’.