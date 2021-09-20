Salman Khan: Capturing stardom on Salman Khan’s life and a series of documentaries on the life of OTT legend Salman Khan will be a documentary film, many big secrets will be revealed!
Salman Khan is currently busy with the international shooting schedule of ‘Tiger 3’. The actor is shooting for Action Entertainer with Katrina Kaif in Russia, Turkey and Austria. After returning to India, he will start shooting for ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’ with Pooja Hegde. Apart from this, Salman Khan will be seen in Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Pathan’, Aamir Khan starrer ‘Lal Singh Chadha’ and Ayush Sharma in ‘Antim: The Final Truth’.
