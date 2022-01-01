Salman Khan Celebrates New Year With Iulia Vantur, Sangeeta Bijlani & Bina Kak! Salman Khan Celebrates New Year With Iulia Vantur, Sangeeta Bijlani & Bina Kak!

News oi-Salman Khan

Everyone is welcoming the new year 2022 at this time and people are seen partying with their families and friends. In such a situation, how can superstar Salman Khan be left behind? A picture of him is currently doing the rounds on social media in which he is seen with his alleged girlfriend Iulia Vantur. Apart from this, Sangeeta Bijlani and Bina Kak were also present on this occasion.

Bina shared the pictures of the celebration with Salman on her Instagram handle. As soon as these pictures surfaced, it is being liked a lot and it is being said that these pictures of Salman Khan are from his Panvel farmhouse.

Recently Salman also celebrated his birthday with all his friends and family members at the farmhouse. Apart from this, Iulia Vantur has also shared some pictures on her social media account where Bina Kak, Amrita Kak, Samantha Lockwood, Sangeeta Bijlani are seen with her.

Apart from this, he has also posted a video in which all of them were shouting slogans of Happy New Year. In the pictures shared by Bina Kak, Salman is seen wearing a black T-shirt and a white jacket on top.

The superstar posed for pictures from the New Year celebrations with the senior actress and her daughter with a smile. Salman Khan is currently in a lot of discussion about his projects. In the coming time, he will be seen in Tiger 3.

World wide box office salman khan's shed earning, 9 blockbusters cross 500 crore mark, details

english summary Bollywood Superstar Salman Khan Celebrates New Year With Iulia Vantur, Sangeeta Bijlani & Bina Kak! Read the details.

Story first published: Saturday, January 1, 2022, 14:15 [IST]