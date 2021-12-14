Salman Khan compliments Sushmita Sen’s look in Aarya 2, actress responds | Salman Khan liked Sushmita’s look in ‘Arya 2’, praised fiercely – the actress replied

Sushmita Sen starrer action drama ‘Aarya 2’, which released on Disney+ Hotstar, is receiving positive response from critics and audience. Sushmita’s strong performance in this series directed by Ram Madhvani, Vinod Rawat and Kapil Sharma is being well-liked.

While Sushmita and the makers are overjoyed to see the rave reviews and response Aarya 2 is getting, now superstar Salman Khan has lauded the former Miss Universe’s intense look in a hoarding of the series, eyeing her as she travels in the city. Had to do

Salman Khan posted a picture of the poster with the caption, “Arre wah Sush how nice u looking ya. Totally killing it. So happy for u.”

We all know that Salman and Sushmita are very good friends and have worked together on many projects. Sushmita also reacted to the post and wrote, “You are a Jaan @beingsalmankhan ️💃🏻😁 Thank you soooooo much for all the love & generosity!!! 🙏🤗 #cherished “

Fans are also very fond of Salman’s post. The way Salman encourages every artist, people are also praising him. Let us tell you, Salman-Sushmita have worked together in films like Biwi No 1, Tumko Na Bhool Payenge, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya.

After the stupendous success of the first season, Disney+ Hotstar International is back with another power-packed and intriguing season of the Emmy nominated Hotstar specials, Aarya that is impressing everyone.

Story first published: Tuesday, December 14, 2021, 12:12 [IST]