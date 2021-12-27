Salman Khan confirms the release date of Tiger 3 and Pathan on his 56th birthday | Salman Khan confirms release date of Tiger 3 and Pathan

Salman Khan spoke to the media on the occasion of his 56th birthday and during this he talked about his upcoming films. While Salman Khan has confirmed what is the new title of his film Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2, he has also talked about the release of Tiger 3.

Salman Khan has confirmed in talks that Tiger 3 will come in December next year and Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathan will come before that. She has worked with Shahrukh Khan in both the films. However, again taking a jibe at the media, Salman Khan also told that maybe both the films will come together.

Interestingly, Katrina Kaif will be seen opposite Salman Khan in Tiger 3. But just two days back, on the occasion of Christmas, Katrina Kaif has announced her next film titled Merry Christmas which is releasing on 23rd December 2022. Now it is obvious that Katrina will not clash with her own film.

In such a situation, Yash Raj Films’ Tiger 3 will either release in early December or Katrina Kaif’s Merry Christmas will have to give way for Tiger 3.