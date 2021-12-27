Salman Khan confirms the release date of Tiger 3 and Pathan on his 56th birthday | Salman Khan confirms release date of Tiger 3 and Pathan
News
oi – Trisha Gaur
Salman Khan spoke to the media on the occasion of his 56th birthday and during this he talked about his upcoming films. While Salman Khan has confirmed what is the new title of his film Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2, he has also talked about the release of Tiger 3.
Salman Khan has confirmed in talks that Tiger 3 will come in December next year and Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathan will come before that. She has worked with Shahrukh Khan in both the films. However, again taking a jibe at the media, Salman Khan also told that maybe both the films will come together.
Interestingly, Katrina Kaif will be seen opposite Salman Khan in Tiger 3. But just two days back, on the occasion of Christmas, Katrina Kaif has announced her next film titled Merry Christmas which is releasing on 23rd December 2022. Now it is obvious that Katrina will not clash with her own film.
In such a situation, Yash Raj Films’ Tiger 3 will either release in early December or Katrina Kaif’s Merry Christmas will have to give way for Tiger 3.
Yash Raj will announce?
It is believed that on the occasion of Salman Khan’s birthday, Yash Raj Films can announce Tiger 3 for which a motion poster has been prepared. There are also rumors that the new name of Katrina Kaif on this poster is also likely to be Katrina Kaif Kaushal. Now that Salman Khan has also spoken about the release date of Tiger 3, it may be that this announcement will be made.
shahrukh khan will shoot
The shoot of Tiger 3 was stalled due to Shahrukh Khan and Katrina Kaif and if reports are to be believed, Shah Rukh Khan will soon complete the shooting of his parts and leave for abroad for the shooting of Pathan. Tiger 3 also stars Shah Rukh Khan in the role of a RAW agent which is his character in Pathan.
Will the spy universe grow in the future?
Going according to Yash Raj’s planning, this spy universe of his will grow and will join Salman Khan-Shahrukh Khan, the character Kabir of Hrithik Roshan’s film War. However, the preparations for War 2 are going on right now and this spy universe has been presented only as an idea, on which no decision has been taken at the moment.
Preparation with Imran
Currently, Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan are busy wrapping up the shooting of Tiger 3 with Emraan Hashmi. In the film, Emraan Hashmi will be seen in the role of Villain who will be a befitting reply of Pakistan to the Tiger of India. Crores are being spent on Emraan Hashmi’s entry scene in the film. At the same time, Katrina Kaif will also be seen doing strong action in this film.
manish sharma’s tiger 3
Tiger is the most expensive and successful franchise film of Yash Raj Films. While Ek Tha Tiger was directed by Kabir Khan, Tiger Zinda Hai was directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. At the same time, Maneesh Sharma, director of Fan, is directing Tiger 3. Tiger Zinda Hai was released in December 2018 and is among the top 10 in the list of highest grossing Indian films. It remains to be seen how far the total box office of this franchise reaches with Tiger 3.
Salman Khan while interacting to media on his 56th birthday has confirmed the release date of Tiger 3 and also talked about Pathan with Shahrukh Khan.
Story first published: Monday, December 27, 2021, 8:00 [IST]
