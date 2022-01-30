Salman Khan Congratulates katrina kaif for wedding on bigg boss grand finale after chikini chameli dance

For the first time on national television, Salman Khan has congratulated Katrina Kaif for marriage. In the finale of Bigg Boss, he said – Happy marriage Katrina Kaif.

Salman Khan Congratulates Katrina Kaif: Superstar Salman Khan has congratulated actress Katrina Kaif on her marriage with Vicky Kaushal for the first time. In the grand finale of Bigg Boss 15, Salman Khan was seen congratulating Katrina Kaif on her marriage. These are proving to be very special moments for the fans.

Ever since the marriage of Katrina-Vicky, everyone was waiting for these moments when Salman Khan would give his reaction on this marriage. In such a situation, Salman Khan has given this surprise to everyone in the grand finale of Bigg Boss.

Actually, Salman Khan could not even reach to attend Katrina Kaif’s wedding due to Dabang Tour. However, it is being told that Salman had sent a wedding gift for Vicky Katrina.

Let us tell you that Rakhi Sawant had challenged Rubina in the finale of Bigg Boss. After this, both were performing on Katrina Kaif’s song ‘Chikni Chameli’ when Rakhi dragged Salman and brought him to the stage. After grooving to the song, Salman said, ‘Katrina Shaadi Mubarak ho.’

Everyone got very excited as soon as Salman Khan said this and there was a lot of noise. For information, let us tell you that today is the grand finale of Bigg Boss, Salman Khan is going to announce the winner of the show today.

Tejashwi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Nishant Bhat, Shamita Shetty and Prateek Sahajpal are vying for victory in the finale of the show. Along with this, all the ex-contestants and Bollywood stars are going to be seen flaunting glamor in the finale.

Former winners like Gautam Gulati, Rubina Dilaik, Shweta Tiwari, Urvashi Dholakia and Gauahar Khan gave stellar performances in the finale of Salman Khan’s show. The finale will also see Salman Khan entering the house before the winner is announced. He will perform with the finalists. Everyone is very excited for the winner of the show.