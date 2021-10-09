Salman Khan cuts cake for Wajid: Wajid Khan’s birthday Salman Khan cuts cake with Sajid Khan Watch the video: This is how Salman Khan celebrated Wajid Khan’s birthday
Sharing this, Sajid wrote, ‘How to tell someone how much you want. We love you Wajid, the whole world loves you. ‘
Last year too, Salman celebrated Wajid Khan’s birthday with Sohail Khan. Even then, Sajid shared a video of the celebration and wished his brother Wajid a happy birthday. Sharing this video, Sajid wrote, ‘Happy Birthday Wajid: Great Music Great Soul Great Man and Dear Brother, I miss you so much man.’
Wajid Khan and Salman Khan have an old relationship. He composed songs for Salman in many films like ‘Garva’, ‘Tere Naam’, ‘Tumko Na Bhool Payenge’, ‘Partner’, ‘Dabangg’. He also made the title track of Bigg Boss 4 and Bigg Boss 6 in love with Salman. Wajid Khan is said to have had kidney problems last year, after which he underwent a kidney transplant. After this his health deteriorated and he lost his life.
