Salman Khan dance video with Genelia Dsouja on his Birthday, Video viral! Salman Khan did a fun dance with Genelia D’Souza on her birthday

“Wishing the biggest hearted Salman Khan a very happy birthday. May God keep blessings on you always. You have been healthy, we love you. Today is my brother’s birthday.” Both Salman Khan and Genelia are wearing T-shirts of the same color in this video.

Fans are constantly reacting to this. Genelia D’Souza is the wife of actor Riteish Deshmukh and everyone knows that Salman Khan is very close to the Deshmukh family. He also has a very good bond with Ritesh.

Apart from this, a video of Salman Khan is going viral on social media in which he is dancing with Aayat. In this video, he is dancing on the song Tamma Tamma. It is famous about Salman Khan that he forgets everything in fun and this style is very much liked by the fans.

On the workfront, Salman Khan is in discussion about Tiger 3. He is going to start shooting again soon for this film.

Katrina Kaif is going to be seen in the film with Salman Khan. Apart from this film, he is also a part of the news about Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, Black Tiger and other films.

It is being said that he will soon be a part of a project in which he will be seen opposite Shah Rukh Khan.