Salman Khan drags Kamaal R Khan to court; files defamation case against KRK for his Radhe review

Salman Khan’s Radhe: Your Most Needed Bhai launched lately on OTT. Although the makers wished to have a theatrical launch for the movie, due to the pandemic, that they had to decide for a digital launch. The movie acquired a blended evaluations from critics and viewers. Nevertheless, self-proclaimed critic Kamaal R Khan has discovered himself in a authorized bother for his review of Radhe. Salman Khan has filed a defamation case against KRK for his review. Additionally Learn – Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3 producer, Nikhil Dwivedi, drags KRK to court docket — here is why

The information has been shared by KRK himself. On Twitter, he wrote that he now has a defamation case against him for his Radhe review. In his subsequent tweet, he additionally vouched to by no means review any Salman Khan movie in future. His first tweet learn, “Salman Khan files a defamation case against me for Radhe’s review!” In his subsequent tweet, he wrote, “I mentioned so many occasions that I by no means review movie of any producer, actor if he asks me to not review. Salman khan filed defamation case on me for review of #Radhe means he’s getting an excessive amount of affected by my review. Therefore I received’t review his movies anymore. My final video releasing immediately.” Additionally Learn – Richa Chadha slaps Payal Ghosh and Kamaal R Khan with a defamation go well with of Rs. 1.10 crore

I mentioned so many occasions that I by no means review movie of any producer, actor if he asks me to not review. Salman khan filed defamation case on me for review of #Radhe means he’s getting an excessive amount of affected by my review. Therefore I received’t review his movies anymore. My final video releasing immediately — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) May 26, 2021

As per stories, Salman Khan has filed a defamation criticism against KRK in Mumbai court docket. The actor’s authorized group can be reportedly pushing for an pressing listening to on the matter earlier than a further classes choose. Salman Khan and his group are but to launch any official assertion round this matter. Additionally Learn – Crew Kangana Ranaut’s subsequent goal is Ayushmann Khurrana whom they label as ‘chaploos outsider’, ‘mafia supporter’ and ‘mediocre’

This isn’t for the primary time that Kamaal R Khan has known as for a authorized bother for his controversial tweets and evaluations. Prior to now, he has been known as out by many celebrities for his controversial remarks.

Salman Khan’s Radhe: Your Most Needed Bhai additionally starred Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff, Randeep Hooda and others in pivotal roles. The movie was helmed by Prabhu Deva.

