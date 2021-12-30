Salman Khan Drives An Auto-Rickshaw On The Streets Of Panvel, video viral | Superstar Salman Khan was seen driving an auto rickshaw on the streets of Panvel, fans shocked- Video Viral

News oi-Neeti Sudha

Superstar Salman Khan is spending time in his Panvel farmhouse these days. Recently, the news of snake bite to Salman had blown the senses of the fans. He was rushed to the hospital. He was discharged after his condition improved. On December 27, the actor also celebrated his birthday at the farmhouse itself.

However, now a video of Salman is going viral from the streets of Panvel, which everyone is surprised to see. In this video, Salman Khan is seen driving an auto rickshaw and as soon as people came to know that there is Bhaijaan in the auto, there is a crowd of people on the road to see him, many people started making his videos.

‘Spider-Man No Way Home’ will surpass Sooryavanshi to become the highest grossing film of 2021

There is also a passenger sitting in the auto that Salman is driving. Now they were people of Salman’s identity, or were unknown, it is not known. No doubt it was a big surprise for his fans standing on the road. This video of Salman is going viral on social media.

Talking about films, Salman Khan is currently wrapping up the shooting of Tiger 3. During a recent interview, the actor had said, “Right now we are working on Dabangg, its story is almost complete. Then there is a Sajid film.. At the moment there is a little confusion about its title, we are from fans only. Are going to ask ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’ or ‘Bhaijaan’.. Decide what you want out of these two. Apart from this there is an Anees Bazmee film and there is Tiger 3, whose shooting is almost complete. Also I am making two-three short films in SKF.”

english summary Salman Khan was recently spotted driving an auto rickshaw in Panvel. The sight of Salman driving an auto rickshaw left onlookers excited.

Story first published: Thursday, December 30, 2021, 13:48 [IST]