Salman Khan Drives Auto Rikshaw In Panwel Bhaijaan Video Goes Viral On Internet Now the user said after watching the video

A video of Salman Khan is becoming fiercely viral on social media, in which he is seen driving an auto rickshaw.

Bollywood’s famous actor Salman Khan has made a tremendous identity in Hindi cinema with his films and his style. Salman Khan had recently reached his farm house located in Panvel to celebrate the new year. Along with him, his sister Arpita, brother-in-law Ayush Sharma and other family members are also present there. A video of Salman Khan from Panvel is becoming fiercely viral on social media, in which he is seen driving an auto rickshaw. While he was seen sitting in the driver’s seat, the people with him were seen present in the back seat.

This video of Salman Khan has been shared by Manav Mangalani from his Instagram account, which has been viewed more than 11 thousand times so far. Fans are also commenting a lot about this video of Salman Khan. Commenting on Salman Khan’s video, Bala Kumar wrote, “Nice to see him like this.”

One user praised Salman Khan for his video and wrote, “Today the respect for him has increased even more.” On the other hand, commenting on Salman Khan’s video, another user wrote, “Khatron Ke Khiladi….” Let us tell you that many social media users also took a jibe at this video of Salman Khan.

A user named Rohan took a jibe at Salman Khan’s video and wrote, “Get out everyone, I have to go to the farm house, crush the snake.” A user named Abhishek took a jibe at the video and wrote, “Ok bakar brake check lena auto ka.” Reacting to the video of ‘Bhaijaan’, a user named Rishu wrote, “Meter se chalega na bhai.”

Please tell that Salman Khan was bitten by a snake at his Panvel farm house. The actor had told in a conversation with the media that the snake had bitten him about three times. In such a situation, he was taken to the hospital, where he was kept under observation for about six hours. Apart from this, talking about Salman Khan’s film career, he will soon be seen in ‘Tiger 3’.