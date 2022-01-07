Salman Khan ex girlfriend actress somy ali talk about marriage romance and salman family.

Salman Khan replied to me that my girlfriend

While sharing an anecdote with Salman Khan, Somi said that when I was going to Mainpal with Salman, I asked him this question that I have come to marry you. Salman Khan replied to me that I have a girlfriend. I told him it didn’t matter. At that time I was a teenager and after a year of this conversation our relationship started.

Salman first told me I love you

Somi Ali said I was 17 then and Salman told me I love you earlier. Somi Ali also told that Salman Khan’s parents are very good. I learned from Salman Khan’s parents that we are all one. He never made any difference in any religion.

Somi said that Salman’s house is open for everyone

Salman’s house used to be open. The door of his house was not locked. Even Salman has taught me that if you are not happy in a relationship then it is better to be different. Then I decided to go to America. Somi Ali had told that Salman Khan had cheated on her in her relationship.