Salman Khan Ex Girlfriend Sangeeta Bijlani Want to Comeback through Digital Medium | Sangeeta Bijlani wants to make a comeback through OTT, told what is the plan regarding career

New Delhi: Superstar Salman Khan’s ex-girlfriend Sangeeta Bijlani has been away from the silver screen for a long time. The last time she was seen working in the film Katil released in the year 1988. Sangeeta, who is celebrating her 61st birthday on July 9, said in a conversation with Bombay Times that she wants to return to the entertainment world.

Career started at the age of 16

Even though Sangeeta Bijlani is away from the limelight, she remains in touch with fans through social media. Sangeeta, who started her career at the age of 16, used to call her fans as electricity during the best days of her career. Hatimtai, Weapon and Tridev were some of his blockbuster films.

Sangeeta-Salman had a lot of discussions

There was a lot of discussion about the love of Sangeeta Bijlani and Salman Khan. It is also said that the wedding cards of Salman Khan and Sangeeta were also printed but both of them canceled the marriage due to some reasons. Later Sangeeta married cricketer Azaruddin and got away from the film world. The two separated in 2010 and now she wants to return to the entertainment world.

Want to return through OTT

In a conversation with Bombay Times, Sangeeta Bijlani said that she wants to make a comeback through the digital medium. She said, ‘I want to try my hand at web shows. If things fit and look good according to me, then I would like to accept the offer. I am not happy with what is being offered to me right now. I am looking at the kind of work that new directors are doing for the audience.

