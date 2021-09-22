Salman Khan expressed his desire to marry this girl: ‘If you had married him today, you would have become a grandfather’, when Salman told the story of his childhood love – when Salman said that he would have become a grandfather by now and told the story of his childhood crush on Bigg Boss 13 Video goes viral

Salman Khan had many daughters in his life. He was in a relationship with several actresses, but he is still unmarried. Fans are still waiting to see when Salman will get married. But did you know that Salman ever fell in love with a girl so much that he wanted to marry her? This girl (Salman Khan childhood crush) was his childhood love.

An old video of Salman Khan is going viral on social media, in which he talks about his childhood love in front of Kajol and Ajay Devgn. But he is glad he never told the girl the state of his heart, otherwise he would have become a grandfather today.



This video is from ‘Bigg Boss 13’, in which Kajol and Ajay Devgn came as guests. On stage, the two took a true test of Salman Khan. In the video, Kajol asks Salman Khan, ‘Have you ever liked a girl and you didn’t tell her?



Salman’s childhood love

Answering this, Salman says, ‘Yes, I did not say thank God. His dog bit me. Hearing this, when Ajay Devgn says tell her now that her husband will bite, everyone laughs. Then Salman says, ‘I like her very much. But I thought maybe he would reject me, so I didn’t say. I had 3 friends and all three had affair with him at different times. But I found out later that I really liked him. ‘

Salman goes on to say, ‘I met him some 15 years ago and thank God I didn’t tell him because the image I had in my mind changed later.’

Grandma Salman’s childhood has been crushed

Salman said that when he met his childhood crush 15-16 years ago, she had become a grandmother and grandchildren were his fans. Salman further says in the video, ‘When I met her 15 years ago, she was a grandmother. He had a great grandson. So how do I tell him? “My grandchildren are big fans of yours,” she said. He loves your movies. When i say who are you So she said, ‘I don’t remember you? I was surprised. If I had been married, I would be a grandfather today.



