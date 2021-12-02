Salman Khan Father Salim Khan Is Die Heart Fan Of MS Dhoni Also Brother Sohail Khan Bought Team in Lanka Premier League

Salman Khan’s family has always been associated with cricket. His father Salim Khan loves cricket very much. He is a fan of many things of former India captain MS Dhoni. At the same time, he wanted to make both his sons Arbaaz Khan and Salman Khan as cricketers.

Salman Khan’s family has always been associated with cricket. His father Salim Khan loves cricket very much. He is a fan of many things of former India captain MS Dhoni. At the same time, he wanted to make both his sons Arbaaz Khan and Salman Khan as cricketers.

There is no limit to the fanbase of former Indian cricket team captain MS Dhoni. He has been a favorite cricketer of every class, not only in the cricket world. In this episode, the name of Bollywood’s Dabang Khan Salman Khan’s father Salim Khan also comes. The actor’s father admires Dhoni’s simple and calm nature.

On the other hand, if we talk about the association with cricket, then Salman Khan’s family is very much associated with cricket. His father Salim Khan and brother Sohail Khan have bought Kandy Tuskers in Sri Lanka’s domestic T20 league Lanka Premier League (LPL). His team also included star players like Chris Gayle.

In an interview, he had said that, ‘Dhoni maintains his cool in any situation. It is very difficult to have you in front of so many people. There are so many cameras out there, I like being so calm and taking the right decisions. His wicketkeeping, his advice and his understanding of cricket is superb.

Salim Khan wanted to make sons cricketers

Salim Khan told many things about his love for cricket. He also told that he wanted his sons to be cricketers. ‘I used to play cricket too. Although my dream did not come true, but I started putting children in cricket.

He further told that, ‘I also took Arbaaz to Khar Gymkhana. One day Arbaaz came to me and told me that dad who should I choose in cricket and singing. I told him cricket. After which he said that you have seen my batting? Where did I not hear the song?’

In this interview, Salman Khan had told that Salim Khan wanted to make him a cricketer. He also sent me to Khar Gymkhana to play cricket under the supervision of Salim Durrani sahib. Meanwhile, father Salim said that the effort was to become a cricketer but no one can ever convert anyone.