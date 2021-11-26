Salman Khan father Salim khan reaction over Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Marriage rumour | Salman Khan’s father’s reaction on Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s wedding
Salim Khan breaks silence
According to a report in Dainik Bhaskar, when Salim Khan was asked about this, he said, “What should he say about it because these days only such issues are left with the media to talk about.”
wedding preparations
According to media reports, Katrina Kaif has even taken a break from work, she has started preparing to get married with boyfriend Vicky.
all kinds of rumors
There are also rumors that Katrina Kaap and Vicky Kaushal will first have a court marriage in Mumbai. After this he will have a royal wedding in Jaipur. However, an official statement has not come out on such news.
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s wedding talks
Recently, Ayushmann Khurrana also reacted to this couple. In an interview with RJ Siddharth Kannan during the promotions of the film Chandigarh Kar Aashiqui, Ayushmann Khurrana had named Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal.
