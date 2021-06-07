Salman Khan files application demanding contempt action against Kamaal R Khan for his continued defamatory remarks

Mumbai: On 7 June, Bollywood megastar Salman Khan filed an application ahead of a courtroom proper right here tense that contempt movement be initiated in direction of actor Kamaal R Khan for persevering with to designate defamatory remarks regardless of an enterprise to not compose so.

The application turned as quickly as submitted in a defamation swimsuit filed by Salman looking for to restrain Kamaal R Khan from for the time being or not for the time being making and importing motion pictures or any assorted exclaim on the actor, his enterprise ventures and flicks/tasks.

When the defamation swimsuit turned as quickly as heard closing month, Kamaal R Khan’s advocate Manoj Gadkari urged the courtroom that his consumer would not designate any further defamatory posts or remarks in direction of Salman until the following date of listening to.

Salman filed a defamation grievance in direction of Kamaal R Khan over the latter’s evaluation of the valid-launched Hindi film Radhe. On 7 June, Salman’s advocate Pradip Ghandy urged Additional Periods Decide CV Marathe that regardless of the reassurance, Kamaal R Khan continued to publish defamatory tweets.

“Proper here is contempt of courtroom,” Ghandy argued. An application turned as quickly as then submitted looking for contempt movement in direction of Kamaal R Khan.

The courtroom heard arguments on the application and posted it for additonal listening to on 11 June. The courtroom talked about until then the sooner assertion made by Khan’s advocate Manoj Gadkari will proceed.