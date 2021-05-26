Salman Khan files defamation complaint against Kamaal R Khan for Radhe review

Bollywood film in depth title Salman Khan has filed a defamation criticism in a Mumbai courtroom docket against actor Kamaal R Khan over the latter’s overview of the pleasant-released Hindi film Radhe.

A lawful leer halt to the criticism was despatched to Kamaal Khan by the lawful crew of the film in depth title, who has carried out the lead position throughout the film, Radhe: Your Most Wished Bhai, on Monday.

Kamaal Khan acknowledged the pattern. He tweeted, “Salman Khan recordsdata a defamation case against me for Radhe’s overview!”

I mentioned so many situations that I by no methodology overview film of any producer, actor if he asks me to no longer overview. Salman khan filed defamation case on me for overview of #Radhe methodology he is getting too noteworthy affected by my overview. Because of the this fact I gained’t overview his films anymore. My closing video releasing at the present time — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) Would per probability 26, 2021

As per the notice, Salman Khan’s lawful crew will greater than attainable be stating the matter for an urgent listening to earlier than a extra classes call to mind the town civil courtroom docket on Thursday.

Not too way back, an FIR was registered against three particular person customers of WhatsApp and Fb in reference to a pirated model of the film discovering its methodology on social media platforms. In accordance with a criticism, the film was leaked on social media platforms and messaging apps hours after its official liberate closing week.

The criticism was filed by Zee Leisure Enterprises Ltd, the film’s producer, on the central cyber police position in Mumbai after the pirated model of the film began doing the rounds on diversified on-line platforms.

Per the criticism, an FIR was registered against the trio under linked sections of the Recordsdata Expertise Act and the Copyright Act.

Radhe: Your Most Wished Bhai, directed by Prabhu Deva stars Salman Khan, Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff.

(With inputs from Press Believe of India)