Salman Khan first met celebrity Riya Chakraborty: Riya Chakraborty and Salman Khan connection
Riya said- We are living in Kali Yuga
Rhea recently shared an inspiring post where she spoke about humanity and kindness in difficult times. He wrote that we are living in Kali Yuga and this is the time when humanity will be challenged and human values will be diminished.
Love wins
Rhea further wrote that we have to come together, find love and compassion in our hearts and hold on to the values we were taught in our childhood. This is the only way to survive in these difficult times. Stay connected to your family and loved ones because love really conquers all.
These artists will appear in ‘Faces’
On the commercial front, Rhea will now appear in ‘Faces’. The film stars Amitabh Bachchan and Imran Hashmi in the lead roles. Apart from this, Annu Kapoor, Raghuveer Yadav, Crystal D’Souza will be seen in the cast.
