Salman Khan first met celebrity Riya Chakraborty: Riya Chakraborty and Salman Khan connection

Riya Chakraborty came to prominence after the sudden death of her boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput. Last year was very difficult for him. She went to jail and was targeted by the media. Now her life is slowly getting back on track and she is focusing on her career.

Meanwhile, an old interview of the actress is under discussion. In it, she says that Salman Khan was the first celebrity she met for the first time in her life. Riya, who started her career as a VJ, first met Salman and then she interviewed the superstar.



Riya said- We are living in Kali Yuga

Rhea recently shared an inspiring post where she spoke about humanity and kindness in difficult times. He wrote that we are living in Kali Yuga and this is the time when humanity will be challenged and human values ​​will be diminished.

Love wins

Rhea further wrote that we have to come together, find love and compassion in our hearts and hold on to the values ​​we were taught in our childhood. This is the only way to survive in these difficult times. Stay connected to your family and loved ones because love really conquers all.

These artists will appear in ‘Faces’

On the commercial front, Rhea will now appear in ‘Faces’. The film stars Amitabh Bachchan and Imran Hashmi in the lead roles. Apart from this, Annu Kapoor, Raghuveer Yadav, Crystal D’Souza will be seen in the cast.

