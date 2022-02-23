Salman Khan first offered the film to Deepika Padukone, the actress told the whole story

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone is not interested in any identity today. The actress has worked in many films in the industry till now. Deepika is known among fans for her acting and looks. Recently, Deepika has talked about her relationship with superstar Salman Khan. Along with this, he has also told that Salman was the first person in Bollywood who offered him the film.

Actually Deepika Padukone recently gave an interview to Bollywood Hungama, in which she has told about her career. During this, she also said that Salman Khan saw potential in her and it was he who first offered her the film, but at that time she did not want to become an actress.

During this interview, while talking about her relationship with Salman Khan, Deepika said, “We have always had a beautiful relationship and I will always be grateful to him as he was the first person to offer me the film’s key.” It was just my luck that I was not ready to work in films at that time.

Deepika further added that she will always remember the encouragement received by such a popular actor. He also said that he hopes to work with Salman one day. Let us tell you, Deepika Padukone has often been seen promoting her films in the reality show Bigg Boss hosted by Salman Khan.

Also Read Indside Photos: Deepika Padukone’s ‘Gheehriyaan’ has been shot in this hotel, so much is the rent to stay for one night

Talking about the work of Deepika Padukone, recently her film ‘Ghehraiyaan’ has been released on Amazon Prime Video. The film is based on the love life, deceit and infidelity of four people played by Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karva.

Ananya Pandey has appeared in the film as Tia. In the film, Tia has played a very important role in the film with the property which is owned by her. Because it causes a big change in the relationship of not only Tia and her fiancée Zain (Siddhant Chaturvedi), but also Tia and her cousin Alisha (Deepika Padukone). Deepika is making a lot of headlines from this film.

Along with this, he also has several films in the pipeline, including ‘Project-K’, Hindi remake of ‘The Intern’, ‘Fighter’ and ‘Pathan’.

The post Deepika Padukone was first offered the film by Salman Khan, the actress told the full story appeared first on Jansatta.

#Salman #Khan #offered #film #Deepika #Padukone #actress #told #story