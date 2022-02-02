Salman Khan flaunts his toned physique, fans impressed, says- Sultan is back | Salman Khan shared his latest picture from the gym – Fans excited, said – ‘Sultan is back’

News oi-Neeti Sudha

Bigg Boss 15 is over and superstar Salman Khan has now turned to films again. Salman is going to start shooting for Tiger 3 in Delhi from February 14, but before that, now he is focusing on his body. Salman Khan has shared his latest picture from the gym on social media, seeing which fans are not tired of praising him.

Sharing this picture, Salman Khan wrote – “Getting back!” .. As soon as the post was posted, Salman fans made the picture viral on social media. Where one user wrote – ‘Hot’, another wrote – ‘Sultan is back’ ..

Preparations for the last schedule of Tiger 3, Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif will start shooting from February 14

Salman Khan was recently invited to Riyadh for an awards ceremony organized by the General Entertainment Authority of Saudi Arabia. Salman was honored with the ‘Personality of the Year’ award at the Joy Awards. Salman also shared a picture from the function.

At the same time, from February 14, Salman and Katrina are going to start shooting for the film Tiger 3. This is the final schedule of Tiger 3 of 10 to 12 days, which will be done in Delhi.