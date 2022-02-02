Salman Khan flaunts his toned physique, fans impressed, says- Sultan is back | Salman Khan shared his latest picture from the gym – Fans excited, said – ‘Sultan is back’
News
oi-Neeti Sudha
Bigg Boss 15 is over and superstar Salman Khan has now turned to films again. Salman is going to start shooting for Tiger 3 in Delhi from February 14, but before that, now he is focusing on his body. Salman Khan has shared his latest picture from the gym on social media, seeing which fans are not tired of praising him.
Sharing this picture, Salman Khan wrote – “Getting back!” .. As soon as the post was posted, Salman fans made the picture viral on social media. Where one user wrote – ‘Hot’, another wrote – ‘Sultan is back’ ..
Preparations for the last schedule of Tiger 3, Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif will start shooting from February 14
Salman Khan was recently invited to Riyadh for an awards ceremony organized by the General Entertainment Authority of Saudi Arabia. Salman was honored with the ‘Personality of the Year’ award at the Joy Awards. Salman also shared a picture from the function.
At the same time, from February 14, Salman and Katrina are going to start shooting for the film Tiger 3. This is the final schedule of Tiger 3 of 10 to 12 days, which will be done in Delhi.
tiger 3
Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Imram Hashmi are going to be seen in important roles in this third film of the Tiger franchise. Maneesh Sharma is directing this film under the banner of Yash Raj Films.
Waiting for the announcement of the film!
At present, Salman Khan has not made any official announcement of any film after the last. But if reports are to be believed, after Tiger 3, he is going to start work on Dabang 4. The work on the script of the film has been completed, now soon the film will go on floors.
upcoming movies
Talking about his upcoming films, Salman Khan said, “Right now we are working on Dabangg 4, its story is almost complete. Then there is a Sajid Nadiadwala film.. At the moment there is a little confusion about its title, Hum Fans. Are going to ask ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’ or ‘Bhaijaan’.. Decide what you want out of these two. Apart from this there is an Anees Bazmee film and there is Tiger 3. Also two- three short in SKF. I’m making films.”
Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2
For some time, discussions are going on regarding the sequel of Bajrangi Bhaijaan. During an event Salman Khan has told that KV Vijayendra Prasad is writing the script of Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2 which is named Pawan Putra Bhaijaan.
-
english summary
Now, that Bigg Boss 15 has ended, Salman Khan is making sure to concentrate on himself. He shared a pic of his toned physique, impressing fans.
Story first published: Wednesday, February 2, 2022, 15:17 [IST]
