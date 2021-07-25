Salman Khan Follow These Bollywood Actresses

New Delhi. Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is busy shooting for his upcoming film Tiger 2. The stardom of Salman Khan is seen even after years. Salman Khan’s strong fan following is also seen on social media. About 42 million people follow Salman. Often he keeps on sharing workouts and his pictures and videos on social media. The actor who is followed by so many crores of people. Do you know which Bollywood actresses Salman Khan follows.

Salman Khan follows these actresses

Actor Salman Khan follows only 27 people on his official Instagram. Some of which are his family members. So are some famous Bollywood actresses. In this list of Salman, there are 7 actresses whom the actor follows. In which the names of Katrina Kaif, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sangeeta Bijlani, and Daisy Shah are included.

Also, Salman Khan also follows Katrina’s sister Isabel Kaif. Salman is accompanied by his brothers Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan, sisters Arpita Khan Sharma and Alvira Agnihotri and brother-in-law Atul Agnihotri.

Suniel Shetty impressed by Salman Khan

Let us tell you that recently Salman Khan’s brother Arbaaz Khan also arrived as a guest in Pinch 2. Arbaaz Khan asked many questions to Salman Khan regarding social media. Salman Khan apologized to her with folded hands for not having Athiya Shetty’s name in the following list on the show. Seeing which actor Suniel Shetty called Salman cute. This story is becoming increasingly viral on social media.

Salman Khan busy shooting for the film

Talking about Salman Khan’s upcoming film, soon the actor will be seen in ‘Tiger 2. Actress Katrina Kaif will also be seen with him in this film. Salman Khan has started preparations for the film. Let us tell you that in Pinch 2, Salman Khan gave a sign to the fans that he is also bringing Dabangg 4. Recently Salman’s film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai was released. Which flopped badly.