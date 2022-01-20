Salman Khan gave me an entrance to the industry, but I can’t be a monkey on his back everytime, says Zareen Khan | ‘Salman Khan is my friend, but I don’t want to be a burden on him for every little thing’ – Zareen Khan

I don’t trouble Salman Khan

She additional added, “Folks suppose that no matter work I am doing at the moment is occurring due to Salman Khan. Whereas that is not true. Salman is my good good friend, simply a telephone name away, but I all the time want him to.” I don’t trouble. Doing so weakens your arduous work and wrestle.”

I ain’t a part of a race

Speaking about her profession, Zareen Khan mentioned that she has all the time been very happy together with her house in the movie business. So she has by no means been a a part of any race. He mentioned, “Except you’re an A-lister, folks is not going to wait for you. That is the fact.”

Folks thought of fearlessness as vanity

On her journey, Zareen mentioned that individuals mistook her fearlessness as vanity. She mentioned, “My father had left us, so I had to take the accountability of taking care of my household financially. I had nobody to assist or information me. I was scared and many individuals did. Bought it as vanity. There have been occasions when I felt misplaced in the business.”

12 years profession

After getting into Bollywood with Veer in 2010, Zareen Khan has appeared in movies like Prepared, Housefull 2, Hate Story 3, Aksar 2, Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele…