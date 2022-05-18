Entertainment

Salman Khan good friend, Aamir Khan did not pay attention – Kangana Ranaut’s big statement! Salman Khan good friend, Aamir Khan did not pay attention – Kangana Ranaut’s big statement!

1 day ago
Add Comment
by admin
Salman Khan good friend, Aamir Khan did not pay attention – Kangana Ranaut’s big statement! Salman Khan good friend, Aamir Khan did not pay attention – Kangana Ranaut’s big statement!
Written by admin
Salman Khan good friend, Aamir Khan did not pay attention – Kangana Ranaut’s big statement! Salman Khan good friend, Aamir Khan did not pay attention – Kangana Ranaut’s big statement!

Salman Khan good buddy, Aamir Khan did not pay attention – Kangana Ranaut’s big assertion! Salman Khan good buddy, Aamir Khan did not pay attention – Kangana Ranaut’s big assertion!

salman is my best friend

salman is my greatest buddy

“It is not that I do not go to Bollywood events, I’m going wherever I need. Salman is a really good buddy of mine, he invited me to the get together, so I left.” Followers bought a glimpse of their friendship when Salman cheered Kangana for her upcoming movie Dhaakad.

While sharing the trailer of the film, Salman wrote

Whereas sharing the trailer of the movie, Salman wrote

Sharing the trailer of the movie, Salman wrote, ‘Wishing group #Dhaakad the perfect! kanganaranaut rampal72 smaklai.” Re-sharing Salman’s put up, Kangana wrote, “Thanks my Dabang Hero Coronary heart of Gold… I’ll by no means once more say that I’m alone on this trade… On behalf of all the Dhaakad group. Thanks.”

movie promotion

film promotion

Concerning the promotion of her movie, Kangana was requested whether or not she had requested Salman Khan or anybody else to advertise the trailer.

called aamir khan

known as aamir khan

Kangana mentioned, “I’m past this now. I had personally advised folks together with Aamir Khan throughout Manikarnika.

You always call me for your movies like PK or Dangal

You all the time name me in your films like PK or Dangal

I’ve known as saying, ‘You all the time name me in your movies like PK or Dangal. You additionally speak about my movies. Now I’ve moved past that time.

doing a great job

doing an ideal job

It’s sure that Kangana Ranaut is doing an ideal job in the mean time and shuts folks’s mouth along with her movies.

READ Also  Tamil Actor Vijaya Lakshmi Attempts Suicide Due to Social Media Abuse By Seeman, Hari Nadar Followers, Hospitalised

#Salman #Khan #good #buddy #Aamir #Khan #pay #attention #Kangana #Ranauts #big #assertion #Salman #Khan #good #buddy #Aamir #Khan #pay #attention #Kangana #Ranauts #big #assertion

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment