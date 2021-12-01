Salman Khan Grandfather Was a Police Officer Ranked As DIG The Antim superstar revealed

Superstar Salman Khan is in a lot of discussion these days about his hit film ‘Antim’. Salman’s super action dark film ‘Antim’ is very much liked by the audience. At the same time, Salman Khan is also going among his fans to promote this film. Salman Khan is in the role of a policeman in this film. Salman Khan is seen in a khaki-clad Sardar getup. Fans have liked him very much in this role as well. Salman Khan has played the role of many policemen in his career so far. Whether it is Chulbul Pandey of Dabangg or Radhe of Radhe, Rajveer Shekhawat of Wantet, Arjun Ranawat of pride, Suraj Prakash of Tool or Devilal Singh in Kick. Salman fits perfectly in all these roles.

Recently, during an interview, Salman Khan was asked which is his favorite cop character till date. To this Salman Khan gave a very shocking answer. In an interview given to ETimes, Salman Khan told that his grandfather was also a policeman. Salman Khan’s grandfather’s name was Abdul Rashid Khan.

Salman Khan told that his grandfather was the Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. Salman also shared the matter related to the death of his grandfather and told that his grandfather passed away when his father Salim Khan was 9 years old.

Salman said- ‘All the cop characters played by me are ‘dramas’. My character in Kick later comes as a cop, so I can’t compare. Till now I have not seen my favorite policeman. But yes my grandfather Abdul Rashid is my favorite policeman. He passed away when my father was 9 years old. Grandfather was the DIG in Indore.

Salman Khan told about his brother-in-law and ‘Antim’ co-actor Aayush Sharma that his ‘brother-in-law’ is very hardworking. He told that- Ayush has worked very hard in this film. Aayush gave what was necessary in this film to be visible on screen – Anger. Salman admitted that Aayush Sharma has done a wonderful job in the film, which is commendable.