Salman Khan had to postpone the shooting of Tiger 3, fans will be shocked to know the reason! Salman Khan had to postpone the shooting of Tiger 3, fans will be shocked to know the reason!

Will there be an impact on the shooting of Tiger 3?

This tour is about to begin. This is the reason that it will have a direct impact on the shooting of Tiger 3. He will not be able to shoot Tiger 3 for as many days as Salman Khan will promote the last. Salman Khan along with his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma has appeared in the last and Aayush is continuously in the film.

see in theater

Salman Khan wants more and more people to see this film in theaters and Aayush Sharma’s career gets a new flight. Aayush Sharma was earlier launched by Salman Khan with Loveyatri.

As a Sikh Policeman

In the final, Salman Khan is in the character of a Sikh policeman while Aayush Sharma is seen in the negative role. Both the stars have fought fiercely and there is a double dose of action.

workfront

On the workfront, Salman Khan is also in news for films like Kick 2 and Bhaijaan. Apart from this, it is learned that Salman Khan is going to be a part of a film which is of Rajshri Production. However, no official announcement has been made regarding this.