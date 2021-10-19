Salman Khan had to rent a Luxurious Duplex Apartment So because of this will have to pay rent of so many lakhs every month

Like Shahrukh Khan, Salman Khan does not live in a big bungalow like ‘Mannat’ because he does not want to shift to a bigger house without his parents. But now there is news that Salman Khan has picked up a luxury flat on rent in Mumbai.

According to the latest reports of the real estate portal- ‘Salman Khan has recently signed a contract for a duplex apartment, which is near his Galaxy apartment.’ Salman Khan has taken the second apartment for a special reason. Actually, Salman Khan has taken this apartment on rent for his company ‘Salman Khan Ventures Private Limited’. Salman’s close friends and Congress MLAs Baba Siddiqui and Zeeshan Siddiqui own this flat which has been rented by Salman Khan.

This apartment is on the 17th and 18th floors of Makba Heights in Bandra. According to the reports, this duplex is on rent for 11 months as per Salman’s agreement. Whose carpet area is 2.265 square feet. It is being said that Salman Khan is paying a heavy rent for this property. According to reports, Salman will pay around Rs 8.25 lakh for this apartment every month.

This is not the first time that Salman Khan has taken a luxurious house on rent. Apart from an apartment in Salman’s Glaxy, he had taken another flat. According to Square Feet India, Salman along with mother Salma Khan had taken this property for his firm. This flat of Salman is on the second floor of the building, which is 139.40 square meters. This property was used by Salman Khan for 4 years, for which Salman had deposited Rs 25 lakh.

Let me tell you, Salman Khan himself once told that he has lived with his parents in the Galaxy apartment from the very beginning and will continue to do so. Salman’s father and famous writer Salim Khan had also said in an interview that he had bought this flat years ago because of his hard work. He loves being here and will be there for the rest of his life.