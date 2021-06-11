Salman Khan Has Not Grown, Bigg Boss Contestant Sofia Hayat Lashes Out in an Explosive Post





Salman Khan's newest controversy: Actor Salman Khan has been internet hosting the truth present Bigg Boss for over 10 years and he has emerged as one of many most-loved TV hosts in the nation. Whereas many are followers of the way in which he grills the contestants on the present and provides them an sincere evaluation from exterior the Bigg Boss home, former contestant Sofia Hayat thinks that Salman must be taught lots.

In her newest interview with Instances of India, Sofia questioned Salman's ethics at work and his movie selections. The actor, who had participated in Bigg Boss season 7, stated that the celebrity has been profiting from his viewers by serving them the identical frivolous tales on-screen and branding it as large releases on festivals. She then talked about that viewers are clever right now and so they know what to reject and settle for.

Calling his movies 'mind numbing', Sofia stated, "Salman Khan has been utilizing the identical tips each time he releases a film. He releases on Eid, utilizing the non secular festivity as a promotional day, making the most of a non secular day. He additionally releases the identical clichéd storylines, similar tacky appears to be like to digicam, similar clichéd lady meets boy story, (at all times utilizing a youthful mannequin every time, isn't it about time you solid a woman your personal age to star reverse you?), and the identical clichéd tacky strains. What he has not carried out is to develop. His audiences have clearly grown and are fed up with the identical regurgitated storylines that fairly clearly brain-numbing.."

She additionally talked about not getting again on stage with Salman in Bigg Boss. Sofia stated she selected to not share the BB stage with Salman as a result of she didn’t consider in being on the identical platform as that of him. “I actually selected to not seem on stage on BB last subsequent to Salman as a result of my morality and fact is stronger than my ego,” she stated.

