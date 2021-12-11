Entertainment

Salman Khan in Saudi Arabia trend on Twitter as Megastar reached for Da-Bangg tour! Megastar Salman Khan’s show in Saudi Arabia, fans on Twitter said ‘this is called stardom’

11 hours ago
Sharing this picture, the fan has written, this is called true stardom. #SalmanKhan #SalmanKhanInSaudiArabia In this picture you can see how many people came to see Salman Khan.

This fan has written while sharing a picture. Not a thousand but a crowd of tens of thousands had gathered at the time when the entry of megastar Salman Khan was taking place. #RiyadhSeason

If you are the real king then you don’t need a kingdom, where you stand is where you rule. Hashtag Salman Khan in Saudi Arabia.

This user wrote.. Salman Khan is the brand ambassador of stardom, he has also gained fame in foreign countries. The kind of echo that is heard here is definitely a matter of pride for India.

‘The ticket of this show is 10 thousand according to Indian rupees, there is such a crowd, blockbuster show.’ Salman Khan’s fans support him in this way. Salman Khan will return to India very soon and will start shooting for his film Tiger 3.

