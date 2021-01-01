Salman Khan International Box Office Collection: Radhe Box Office Collection: Salman Khan and Disha Patani starrer Radhe has earned around Rs 14 crore.

Salman Khan and Disha Patani starrer ‘Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’ is getting huge response from the audience. Salman Khan’s ‘Radhe’ is releasing at the international box office and as a result, the film has grossed Rs 14.60 crore over the weekend. Released on Eid, the film is in the news for a number of reasons. Salman Khan’s ‘Radhe’ grossed Rs 14,60,84,200 at the international box office this weekend. According to Boxofficeindia.com, Radhe has grossed Rs 13,69,26,000.00 in the first four days of its release.

Salman Khan’s ‘Radhe’ is doing well at the box office. Salman Khan and Disha Patni starrer film’s earnings are from other countries. The film has so far grossed over Rs 7 crore in the UAE in terms of Indian rupees. However, the UAE’s box office collection declined significantly on Saturday. In Australia, the film has so far grossed Rs 2,55,57,700.00 in Indian Rupees, while in the US it has grossed around Rs 1,46,09,700.00.



The film has been released on the OTT platform in India in view of the growing cases of covid in the country. However, the film has received a lot of criticism on social media. On the other hand, ‘Radhe’ was leaked online soon after its release. Salman Khan also shared a post on Twitter expressing his frustration over the leak of the film.

Salman Khan had appealed to people not to watch movies on pirated sites and said that if anyone did so, the cyber cell would take stern action against the culprits and also take action.