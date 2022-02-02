Salman Khan is sweating it out in the gym to shoot with Katrina Kaif, see Dabangg style

Superstar Salman Khan will soon be back on the shooting sets with Katrina Kaif. Salman Khan is preparing a lot and sweating hard in the gym to return with Katrina. Salman Khan has shared its glimpse with his fans through social media.

Salman Khan recently posted a picture of himself working out in the gym. In the photo, Salman is seen flaunting his back muscles. Sharing the picture from the gym, Dabang Khan wrote, “Getting back! @BeingStrongGlobal.”

This picture of Salman Khan has become viral in minutes. Fans are liking and sharing this picture a lot. Also commenting, one of the Instagram users wrote, “Awesome”. At the same time, another Instagram user wrote, “Real fitness icon” Some also wrote, “Tiger is back”.

Salman Khan will reportedly resume shooting for his next film in the Tiger franchise. The actor will wrap up the film’s schedule in Delhi along with co-star Katrina Kaif on February 12 and 13.

Recently, in the grand finale of Bigg Boss 15, Salman congratulated Katrina on her marriage to Vicky Kaushal. In the show, Salman danced to Katrina’s “Chikni Chameli” with Rakhi Sawant and Rubina Dilaik. As the performance ended, Salman said, “Mubarak ho shaadi, Katrina.

For information, let us tell you that Salman Khan and his family were not invited to the wedding of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif held on December 9 last year.

Yash Raj Films’ Tiger 3 is the next installment in the espionage action-thriller franchise, which will see Salman and Katrina reprising their roles of agents Tiger and Zoya. Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, the film will also star Emraan Hashmi as a lead actor. On his 56th birthday, Salman had said that Tiger will release by December 3, 2022.

