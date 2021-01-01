Salman Khan Jeene Ke Hain Char Din Towel Vikla: When Salman Khan Towel was auctioned on the crazy award

The fan following of superstar Salman Khan in the country and the world can be gauged from the earnings of his films. Whenever any of her films are released, she earns billions but did you know that her used items are also sold in millions and crores.

In fact, when something related to Salman’s film was auctioned off, a feature of it appeared. Fans picked up a towel used by Salman as a prop. This towel was used by Salman in the song ‘Jine Ke Hai Char Din’ from the movie ‘Mujhse Shaadi Karogi’.





Salman’s hook step is still popular

Salman stepped on the hook with a towel in this song which is still very popular today. People call it ‘towel dance’. According to reports, a few years later, when the towel used in the song was auctioned off, a fan of the actor bought it at a charity auction for Rs 1.42 lakh.

Salman will be seen in ‘Tiger 3’

On the commercial front, Salman is currently shooting ‘Tiger 3’ in Turkey with Katrina Kaif. Imran Hashmi will be seen in the role of a villain in director Manish Sharma’s film. Fans are eagerly awaiting this movie.