salman khan kabhi eid kabhi diwali bollywood: Did Salman Khan’s ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’ stop? The production house answered
Recently, it was reported that Salman Khan’s upcoming film ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’ has been shut down. Now the reaction of the filmmakers has come to the fore.
Antim: The first song of the movie ‘Vighnaharta’ has been released, Salman came to dance to the tune of Ganpati with his sister-in-law
Subscribe
#salman #khan #kabhi #eid #kabhi #diwali #bollywood #Salman #Khans #Kabhi #Eid #Kabhi #Diwali #stop #production #house #answered
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.