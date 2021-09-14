Entertainment

salman khan kabhi eid kabhi diwali bollywood: Did Salman Khan’s ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’ stop? The production house answered

9 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
salman khan kabhi eid kabhi diwali bollywood: Did Salman Khan’s ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’ stop? The production house answered
Written by admin
salman khan kabhi eid kabhi diwali bollywood: Did Salman Khan’s ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’ stop? The production house answered

salman khan kabhi eid kabhi diwali bollywood: Did Salman Khan’s ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’ stop? The production house answered

Recently, it was reported that Salman Khan’s upcoming film ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’ has been shut down. Now the reaction of the filmmakers has come to the fore.

Antim: The first song of the movie ‘Vighnaharta’ has been released, Salman came to dance to the tune of Ganpati with his sister-in-law

Subscribe

#salman #khan #kabhi #eid #kabhi #diwali #bollywood #Salman #Khans #Kabhi #Eid #Kabhi #Diwali #stop #production #house #answered

READ Also  Is Gloom Married? All you need to know about Kassie Isabelle

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment