Salman Khan- Katrina Kaif caught on camera for the last schedule of ‘Tiger 3’, pictures! Salman-Katrina caught on camera for the last schedule of ‘Tiger 3’, pictures surfaced!

Will be completely ready for release by the end of this year

The actor looked stunning in his entire airport look which he finished off with boots and sunglasses. Salman Khan will complete the last schedule of the film in Delhi and the film will be all set for release by the end of this year.

constantly reacting

Fans are constantly reacting as soon as the pictures of these two surfaced and they say that Salman Khan looks very smart. His fans are constantly wishing Salman Khan for Tiger 3 through comments.

Eid is not coming

This year Salman Khan’s film is not coming on Eid and the reason is believed to be Shahrukh Khan’s Pathan. Actually, the talk of connection between these films of Salman Khan and Shahrukh Khan is coming to the fore.

pathan and tiger 3

Interestingly, Aditya Chopra, along with Pathan and Tiger 3, is going to create a different spy universe. Salman Khan has shot a cameo for Pathan in his Tiger avatar.

Will shoot a cameo in Pathan avatar itself

On the other hand, if all goes well, Shah Rukh Khan will also shoot a cameo in Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 in his own Pathan avatar. It is certain that both the superstars are going to be seen doing great action.