Salman Khan Katrina Kaif Wagh 3 Turkey: Photo: Salman Khan Katrina Kaif meets Turkish Minister and takes selfie with fans after lunch

The movie ‘Tiger 3’ starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif has been in the news for a long time. After completing the shooting of the first schedule in Russia, its shooting is now underway in Turkey. During the shooting, Salman Khan and the film team met Turkish Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nouri Ersoy. This photo of Salman Khan and Katrina has been shared on social media.With this picture, the Turkish minister wrote in his message, ‘We met famous Bollywood actors Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, who are in our country for the shooting of their new film. Turkey will continue to host international cinema projects as well. These photos show Salman Khan in a black suit and Katrina in a beige top and black pants.



After this Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif also left for lunch to complete the shooting. Meanwhile, fans took Salman and Katrina home and took lots of selfies. See Salman-Katrina photos with fans:



It is said that Imran Hashmi will also be seen in the role of a villain in ‘Tiger 3’. However, he has not yet confirmed the news. It is believed that Imran will soon join the film team. This is the third film in the Tiger series and is being directed by Manish Sharma.

