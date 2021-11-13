Salman Khan made a shocking revelation in front of Kartik Aaryan on the sets of Bigg Boss 15

Dhamaka boy Kartik Aaryan, who is currently awaiting the release of his upcoming film Dhamaka, is promoting the film in full swing these days. The actor recently made an appearance on the sets of Bigg Boss where he met star Salman Khan and was seen chatting about films and work.

A source close to the sets has revealed an exciting conversation between the two actors. As per the source, “Salman Khan was talking about what would he have done if he was not into acting? To which he said that if he was not an actor, he would have been a director.”

The source further added, “Hearing this, Kartik quipped and replied, “Don’t forget me when you become a director.” Both Kartik and Salman were later seen laughing at the subject.

It will surely be exciting when Salman will direct Desh Ke Dil Dhadak Karthik and present some exciting content for the audience.

Kartik has got us all excited for the release of the film with his intense and thrilling trailer and the latest song Khoya Paya. It looks extremely promising, which is why fans are now eagerly waiting for Kartik’s blast.

Lover Boy is clearly all set to impress fans with his new avatar in this upcoming thriller from Ram Madhvani. Dhamaka is one of the much awaited films of Kartik and it is coming on OTT platform from 19th November.

Story first published: Saturday, November 13, 2021, 19:59 [IST]