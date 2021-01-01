Salman Khan moves Tiger 3 shoot to Turkey: Salman Khan moves Tiger 3 shoot to Turkey
‘Ek Tha Tiger’ was also shot
Salman and Katrina had shot ‘Ek Tha Tiger’ at four locations in Turkey. The introductory scene was filmed at the Maiden Tower in Istanbul and the Mardan Palace in Antalya, the most expensive luxury hotel in Europe.
Salman’s look has been leaked
Speaking of ‘Tiger 3’, Salman’s look and some shots from the film have been leaked. This happened because St. Petersburg was very crowded at the time of the shooting. Now the producers are worried about how they will control the crowds in Turkey.
