Salman Khan No Entry Sequel: ‘Prem Bhai’ is coming again! Salman is gearing up for a sequel to ‘No Entry’ after 16 years

There is good news for Salman Khan fans. Preparations are underway for a sequel to Anees Bajmi’s ‘No Entry’ released in 2005. Yes, there is a rumor that Salman Khan is preparing a sequel to the film after 16 years. What is special is that in the previous film where Salman Khan’s character was just an extended cameo, this time he will be seen in the lead role in the film.

The director and cast have not been discussed yet.

However, ‘No Entry’ director Anees Bajmi has already denied the news of the sequel. But that doesn’t mean the film has a sequel hold. According to media reports, the makers of Bonnie Kapoor and Salman Khan have started preparations for a sequel to ‘No Entry’. Salman Khan will be seen in the lead role in the new film. However, no concrete information has been revealed as to who will direct the film and who will be involved in it from the previous star cast of the film.

The film became a superhit at the box office.

‘No Entry’ was a multistarrer film. Along with Lara Dutta, Bowman Irani, Celina Jaitley, Isha Deol and Bipasha Basu along with Anil Kapoor and Fardeen Khan.) Were also in the lead roles. Salman Khan had an extended role in this film. He appears for a total of 40-45 minutes at the beginning and end of the film. The audience loved this comedy film. The film became a superhit.

Salman Khan is currently busy in the work front. He is currently shooting for ‘Tiger 3’ with Katrina Kaif. He will also be seen hosting ‘Bigg Boss 15’ while on TV. Apart from this, he will be seen in the film ‘Antim’ with Ayush Sharma. He is also doing a small role with Katrina in Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathan. Apart from this, Salman Khan will also be seen in ‘Kick 2’, Suraj Badjatya’s untitled film, Pooja Hegde and ‘Bhaijaan’.

